Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EVELYN MARIE CHAPMAN. View Sign

EVELYN MARIE CHAPMAN, went to be with Jesus on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. Born on July 6, 1928 in Fort Wayne, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Claude and Flora (Hagerty) Hurraw. Evelyn worked for years at General Electric and retired from Seyfert's after 33 years of service. The most important aspect of her life was caring for her three children. She made it a priority to take her children to church even if that meant walking two miles to worship. She was a lover of the old hymns and sang them with gusto. Evelyn loved the outdoors, and sharing them with her children and grandchildren. She was caring and generous to everyone she met. She loved to read, play cards and conquer all crosswords and puzzles. She is survived by her husband, Edgar Chapman; sister, Gwen Raber; daughter, Deborah Parker; son Charles (Mary) Chapman; son-in-law, Jeffrey Studebaker; many loved nieces and nephews; nine grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara Jean Studebaker, and brothers Howard and Guy Hurraw. A celebration of Evelyn's life is noon Friday, March 1, 2019, at Pathway Community Church, 11910 Shearwater Run, Fort Wayne IN 46845). Memorial contributions may be made to The Hope Center on Hobson Road. Condolences may be left online at



EVELYN MARIE CHAPMAN, went to be with Jesus on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. Born on July 6, 1928 in Fort Wayne, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Claude and Flora (Hagerty) Hurraw. Evelyn worked for years at General Electric and retired from Seyfert's after 33 years of service. The most important aspect of her life was caring for her three children. She made it a priority to take her children to church even if that meant walking two miles to worship. She was a lover of the old hymns and sang them with gusto. Evelyn loved the outdoors, and sharing them with her children and grandchildren. She was caring and generous to everyone she met. She loved to read, play cards and conquer all crosswords and puzzles. She is survived by her husband, Edgar Chapman; sister, Gwen Raber; daughter, Deborah Parker; son Charles (Mary) Chapman; son-in-law, Jeffrey Studebaker; many loved nieces and nephews; nine grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara Jean Studebaker, and brothers Howard and Guy Hurraw. A celebration of Evelyn's life is noon Friday, March 1, 2019, at Pathway Community Church, 11910 Shearwater Run, Fort Wayne IN 46845). Memorial contributions may be made to The Hope Center on Hobson Road. Condolences may be left online at www.greenlawnmpfh.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close