EVELYN V. HAMMEL, 94, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Huntington and Warren, passed away on Saturday morning April 4, 2020, at Heritage Pointe of Fort Wayne. Born on Sept. 13, 1925 in Jackson Township, Huntington County, she was a daughter of Earl A. and Belle (Settlemyer) Mickley. Evelyn was homemaker and a 1943 graduate of Huntington High school. Evelyn was united in marriage to Mark O. "Mick" Hammel on April 9, 1944 in Huntington; he preceded her in death on May 10, 2007. "There are some people in this world that are hard to capture in words because no words can fully express the depth of their being. She was one of those women. She lived a life full of joy, love, and laughter; she saw beauty in everything and everyone. She knew what she was worth and what she was capable of, and she was never afraid to try her hand at something new. But most importantly, she loved Jesus with her whole heart. She prayed without ceasing for her loved ones and praised her Heavenly Father even when the pain was so great within her she could barely speak or move. Her faith was great, and peace poured from her being. She did not fear death for she knew that her eternity was in Heaven, and she was ready for it. Her life was a true light to everyone who knew her. And now she is dancing, free from pain, with her man and with her Jesus." Survivors include a son, Greg Hammel of Kihei, Hawaii; two daughters, Sandra Hammel of Portsmouth, R.I. and Nancy (Chuck) Miller of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald Mickley and Burdette Mickley. There will be a private family service at Myers Funeral Home, Huntington Chapel. A public Memorial Service is Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Myers Funeral Home, Huntington Chapel. Times are yet to be decided. Entombment at the Gardens of Memory Cemetery in rural Huntington County. Memorial donations can be made in Honor of Mark O. Hammel to the , sent in care of Myers Funeral Home, 2901 Guilford Street, Huntington (IN 46750). To sign Evelyn's online guestbook visit

