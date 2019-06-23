EVERLEIGH ELIZABETH APPLEGATE, infant daughter of Cole M. and Abby G. (Henline) Apple gate, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. She is also survived by her grandparents, Tammy and Darrell Henline, Kevin and Erin Applegate, and Andrea Applegate; great-grandparents, Howard and Janice Ridings, and Dennis and Jo Hostetter; aunts and uncles, Rachel and Richard Igney, Sydney, Preston, and Sophia Applegate, Mackenzie Robinson, Pat Ridings, and Janice Ridings; and cousin, Brandon Igney. She was preceded in death by her aunt, Melissa Ridings. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior to service. Pastor Ronald A. Hollandsworth officiating. Burial will be in Leo Memorial Cemetery, Leo. Memorial donations may be given to the family c/o Cole and Abby Applegate.www.domccmobandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 23, 2019