EZELLIA B. McINTOSH, 92, of Convoy, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Van Wert Health. The funeral is 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Gearhart-Sauer Funeral Home, Convoy, Ohio. Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Convoy I.O.O.F. Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ezellia`s memory may be directed to Convoy Fire & E.M.S. To share in Ezellia's online memorial visit www.alspachgearhart.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 13, 2019