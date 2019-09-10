F. LEE BUSHONG, 99, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. He was born on May 28, 1920 in Kendall ville, Ind. He served as Lieutenant (J.G) in the U.S. Navy during World War II in the South Pacific on the Cruiser, U.S.S. Nashville. After the war, he started his career as a teacher at the Kendallville High School where he taught industrial Arts and coached track. In 1953, he taught at Central High School, in Fort Wayne, and was later an administrator in adult evening school at Central High School. In 1964, he became a professor of Vocational Teacher Education in Northeast Indiana at IUPU, where he retired from 21 years later in 1985. He was an honorary member of the board of Purdue Alumni Society and a Past President of the Fort Wayne Exchange Club. Surviving are his son, George (Sally Moughler) Bushong of Fort Wayne; son-in-law, Allan Zemen; grandchildren, Cory Zemen, Suzy (Andy) Bollier and Chrissy Lindhorst; 12 great- grandchildren; step grandchildren, Tari (Jim) Dove, Susie (David) Hitchcock, and Kathy (Tim) Welhelm; 10 step great-grandchildren, and 13 step great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty (Ellis) Bushong; wife, Mable (Miller) Bushong; daughter, Cherry Zemen; brother, Robert Bushong; and sister, Virginia Tesch. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835), with visitation from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Burial to follow the service at Lakeview Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to First Missionary Church or the of Northeastern Indiana. Condolences maybe left online at www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 10, 2019