F. RUTH OSBORN PRIEST, 74, of Fort Wayne, formerly of Archbold, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019. She was born July 31, 1944, in Wauseon, Ohio, a daughter of the late F. Lyle and Catherine (Dorsheimer) Osborn. Ruth worked for the Allen County Sherriff Department then retired from the Allen County Government. Her greatest joy was in caring and giving to others. Ruth leaves behind many beloved friends. She is survived by a host of relatives and friends. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth L. Priest; and sisters, Margie and Jean Osborn. Graveside service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Riverside Cemetery, 10650 OH-107, Montpelier, (OH 43543). Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46815). Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Services of NE Indiana and the Allen County SPCA.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 13, 2019