FAHAD M. SHAHEEN, 89, of Fort Wayne, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 3, 2020. He was born on Jan. 5, 1931, in Bloudan, Syria. Fahad earned an Associate's degree of Applied Science in Mechanical Engineering Technology from Purdue University. He retired from G.E. in 1990. Fahad was a member of First Presbyterian Church and enjoyed reading his bibles in six different languages. He also enjoyed gardening, ping pong, tennis, and playing the violin, organ, mandolin, and piano. Fahad is survived by his son, Larry; son-in law, Todd; grandchildren, Christopher, Stephen, Andrew, and Makayla; and brother, Elias (Najat). He was preceded in death by his wife, Nazeera; and daughter, Linda. Condolences can be left online at www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 12, 2020