FAMIOUS WILLIAMS, 80, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital after a brief illness. Leaving to cherish his memory are his wife, Arlene R. Kelly of Fort Wayne; daughter, Alicia (the late Roland) Reynolds of Sterling Heights, Mich.; two stepdaughters, Kimberly (Stacey) Washington of Oahu, Hawaii, and Robin Pilot of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren, Fred (Deanna) Williams of St. Petersburg, Fla., Angelica (Phillip) Cowherd of Fort Wayne, Rolanda Reynolds of Sterling Heights, Mich., and Autumn Reynolds of Fort Wayne; one brother, Forrest (Dorothy) Williams of San Jose, Calif.; two sisters, Georgia Francis (the late Marlin) Murphy of Ben Lomond, Calif., and Georgette Parham (Freddie) Harvest of Leeds, Ala.; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Funeral service is noon Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at First Assembly of God, 1400 W. Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825), with calling two hours prior. Mask protocol and social distancing will be observed. Private internment will take place at Marion National Cemetery in Marion, Ind. Arrangements entrusted to Northern Indiana Funeral Care.