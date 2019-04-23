ELLKA WITMER 72 passed away Friday April 19 2019 at her "Tommy" (Stephanie) FELICE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELLKA WITMER 72 passed away Friday April 19 2019 at her "Tommy" (Stephanie) FELICE.
Obituary
Send Flowers

FELICE ELLKA WITMER, 72, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, at her home. Born in San Angelo, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Herman "Tommy" Monroe and Edith Althea Starer. Felice married the love of her life, Heman "Harry" John Witmer on Oct. 17, 1970. She worked as a Medical Practice Manager for 35 years in the Chicago area. Felice was a dedicated worker and had received commendations from the state of Illinois for her work. Felice was a great cook known for her hoagie sandwiches, Italian meatballs, and matzo ball soup. Most of all, Felice was a strong family woman, who always made sure they were loved and well fed. She is survived by her husband of 48.5 years, Heman "Harry" Witmer of Fort Wayne; daughter, Rachel Witmer of Fort Wayne; son, John (Stephanie) Witmer of Schaumberg, Ill.; and the lights of her life: her grandchildren, Emma Thompson, Henry Thompson, Derek Witmer, Megan Witmer, and Tyler Witmer.
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.