1/1
FERN LUCILLE NEUHOUSER
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share FERN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FERN LUCILLE NEUHOUSER, 91, of Fort Wayne, died on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Born Nov. 15, 1928 in Wakarusa, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Jim and Viola Miller. After her marriage to Calvin Neuhouser in May, 1947, she moved to the Fort Wayne area where they lived together on a small farm and raised four children. Fern's high school career goal was to become a wife, mother and homemaker. She successfully completed her goals with top marks. She was a devoted wife and an excellent mother who unconditionally loved her children. Fern's homemaking skills were noted by many. Fern enjoyed cooking, quilting, solving crossword puzzles, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Fern is survived by her daughter, Connie (Thea) Neuhouser, Joe Neuhouser, Fred (Thea) Neuhouser (Eugene), and Kenton (Scott) Neuhouser. She is also survived by her beloved granddaughter, Jess Throop-Voors (Ryan), and her great-grandson, Caspian, and by her beloved granddaughter, Makkie Neuhouser. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Neuhouser; and her three brothers, Roy (Ruth), Floyd (Agnes), and Harold (Vera). Fern's family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Fort Wayne for the love and support provided to Fern and her family while she was in their care. Fern's final resting place will be the Leo Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Donations can be made in memory of Fern Neuhouser to the Mennonite Central Committee at www.donate.mcc.org/registry/michiana-mennonite-relief-sale or by mail to: MMRS, PO Box 243, Goshen (IN 46527). To leave a personal note to the family visit the guestbook at www.sheetsandchilds.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
(260) 693-2907
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 7, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Melody Crossgrove
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved