FERN MARIE BURNAU, 90, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Born Sept. 10, 1929, in Hunter town, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Grover Cleveland and Ethel Bell (Trimmer) Brown. Fern was very creative and crocheted over 122 lap robes for nursing homes in the area. She was a seamstress and a sports enthusiast, especially IU basketball, Indiana Pacers, Chicago Cubs, and the Indianapolis Colts. Fern is survived by her children, Susan (Michael) Duff, Rick (Beth) Burnau and Sheryl (Russ) Hollister; 11 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, William V. Burnau; and siblings, Erma (Carl) Bohnenberger, Cleo (Paul) Sturm, Grace (Walter) Ballard, Ralph (Elma) Brown, and Vera (Bus) Duncan. A memorial service will be at a later date. Fern's final resting place will be Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 26, 2020