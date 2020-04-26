FERN MARIE BURNAU

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FERN MARIE BURNAU.
Obituary
Send Flowers

FERN MARIE BURNAU, 90, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Born Sept. 10, 1929, in Hunter town, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Grover Cleveland and Ethel Bell (Trimmer) Brown. Fern was very creative and crocheted over 122 lap robes for nursing homes in the area. She was a seamstress and a sports enthusiast, especially IU basketball, Indiana Pacers, Chicago Cubs, and the Indianapolis Colts. Fern is survived by her children, Susan (Michael) Duff, Rick (Beth) Burnau and Sheryl (Russ) Hollister; 11 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, William V. Burnau; and siblings, Erma (Carl) Bohnenberger, Cleo (Paul) Sturm, Grace (Walter) Ballard, Ralph (Elma) Brown, and Vera (Bus) Duncan. A memorial service will be at a later date. Fern's final resting place will be Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.