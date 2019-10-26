FERN MORROW-SHORT, 84, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Born on March 1, 1935 in Hattiesburg, Miss., she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Lily (Stanley) Byrd. She worked as a baker for Purdue University for over 20 years, later retiring from there as well. Fern loved spending time with her family and taking care of other people. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and reading. Fern is survived by her son, Allen (Robin) Morrow; grandsons, Jacob and Nathaniel Morrow; sister, Mary Herrin; and many nieces and nephews. Also preceding her in passing is her husband, Clyde Short; late husband, Lois Morrow; sisters, Francis Adams and Lillian Minter; and brother, Jospeh Byrd. A graveside service is 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Resthaven Memorial Park 1200 Sagamore Parkway, Lafayette (IN 47904). Visitation is from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835). In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice. Condolences may be left online at www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 26, 2019