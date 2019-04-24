FLORA (USHER) JONES, 99, of Fort Wayne, died Saturday, April 20, 2019. Born Dec. 6, 1919, in Cluny, Alberta, Canada, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Florence (Tabinor) Usher. She married William F. Jones in Springfield, Mass., in 1949; he passed on Jan. 19, 2005. Surviving are twin daughters, Patty Lutsch and Deborah (John) Baresic; four grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. Celebration of Life service is 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 4700 Vance Ave., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, donations to Visiting Nurse Hospice or the . "Many thanks and love to the nurses and other caregivers at Lutheran Life Villages Pine Valley. The care and love that they gave our mother in the last year was outstanding. Our family is very grateful to have had you as a part of our Mom's life." Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care, Fort Wayen. northernindianafuneralcare.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 24, 2019