Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FLORENCE ANN SCHMEDING. View Sign

FLORENCE ANN SCHMEDING, 90, of Hoagland, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home. Born Feb. 13, 1929, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Mary Augustyniak. She was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, and a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. She worked as a homemaker, caring for her family and home. She loved working in the yard, gardening, and was a wonderful cook. Surviving are her daughters, Mary Ann (husband Charles) Cenci of Fort Wayne, and Nancy Ann (husband Timothy) Reasoner of Gilbert, Ariz.; grandchildren, Michael Schlau, Marc Schlau, Matthew (Lindsay) Schlau, Paschal Cenci, Jessica (Vallis) Joseph, Courtney Black, and Adam Black; and great-grandchildren, Elijah Schlau, Jayce Joseph, Isabella Joseph, Abel Cenci, and Harris Schlau. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Theodore Schmeding, in 2006. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home For Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809), with visitation one hour prior. Entombment will be at Covington Memorial Gardens. Contributions in Florence's memory may be made as Masses in honor of her at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Monroeville.



FLORENCE ANN SCHMEDING, 90, of Hoagland, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home. Born Feb. 13, 1929, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Mary Augustyniak. She was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, and a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. She worked as a homemaker, caring for her family and home. She loved working in the yard, gardening, and was a wonderful cook. Surviving are her daughters, Mary Ann (husband Charles) Cenci of Fort Wayne, and Nancy Ann (husband Timothy) Reasoner of Gilbert, Ariz.; grandchildren, Michael Schlau, Marc Schlau, Matthew (Lindsay) Schlau, Paschal Cenci, Jessica (Vallis) Joseph, Courtney Black, and Adam Black; and great-grandchildren, Elijah Schlau, Jayce Joseph, Isabella Joseph, Abel Cenci, and Harris Schlau. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Theodore Schmeding, in 2006. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home For Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809), with visitation one hour prior. Entombment will be at Covington Memorial Gardens. Contributions in Florence's memory may be made as Masses in honor of her at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Monroeville. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals

Send Flowers Return to today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close