FLORENCE C. SHELBY MODRICKER, 98, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Born July 14, 1921, in Indianapolis, Ind., she was a daughter of the late William and Florence Christoph. She was a very active member of Trinity Episcopal Church for over 69 years. Florence belonged to the Embroiders Guild of America and was a past president of the Fort Wayne Chapter. She enjoyed needlework, sewing, and collecting antiques. Florence was a very social person, who didn't know a stranger. Florence is survived by her daughter, Susan (Steve) Federspiel; son, Steven Shelby; grandchildren, Tim Federspiel, Father Jason (Jennifer) Shelby, Katie Shelby, Stephanie (Josh) Cripe, and Betsy (Andrew) Carter; and great-grandchildren, Lily Cripe, Will Cripe, Tom Shelby, and Rachel Shelby. Also preceding her in passing was her husband, Victor Modricker; late husband, John Shelby; grandson, Michael Federspiel; brothers, Chuck and Louie Christoph; and sister, Margie Fitzgerald. Funeral service is noon Friday, March 13, 2020, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 611 West Berry St., Fort Wayne, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Memorials may be made to the Trinity Episcopal Church Music Fund. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 12, 2020