FLORENCE ELOISE (LEE) WILLIAMS, 93, of Angola, Ind., went home to Jesus Easter Sunday April 21, 2019, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendall ville. Born Feb. 6, 1926, at home in Eaton Rapids, Mich., Florence was a daughter of Harold Charles Lee and Irene (Pierce) Lee. Florence married Jack L. Williams on Sept. 12,1942. After their marriage, Jack shipped out to the South Seas with the Marines. Jack and Florence were reunited after World War II in 1945. During this time, they welcomed into their family Dana in April of 1947 and Galen in March of 1950. They lived in southern Michigan until 1964 when they moved to New Haven, Ind. Florence worked at Sears Roebuck for 23 years as the manager of the catalog department. She enjoyed winters in Florida until 2002 when they moved to Angola, Ind., to be closer to their son Galen R. Williams. She volunteered at Cameron Hospital and the Bargain Corner run by Psi Iota Xi Sorority, Rho Chapter. She enjoyed big band dancing, Lawrence Welk music, cleaning and spending time with family. Survivors include her son, Dr. Galen R. Williams; daughter-in-law, Jan Williams; grandchildren, Peter E. (Carrie) Williams of Carmel, Ind., and Anna P. Williams of Brownsburg, Ind.; and great-grandchildren, Maria, Juliana and Nicolina Williams; special family members: John and Linda Gaskill, Kim and Maureeen Gaskill, Art and Gerry (Gaskill) Young, Chris Young, and Nick and Angie Young. She was preceded in death by her son Dana Williams; husband, Jack Williams; sisters, Jeanne (Lee) Williams and Cora (Lee) Zemke; and one brother, Harold Lee. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at Peace Lutheran Church, 355 E. St. Rd. 120, Fremont (IN 46737) with visitation from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Preferred memorials are Psi Iota Xi, Rho Chapter or Cameron Hospital Auxiliary. Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Angola. To leave condolences, visit www.hejohnsonfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 24, 2019