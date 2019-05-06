FLORENCE IREY-CRUM

FLORENCE IREY-CRUM, 100, of Muncie and former Bluffton resident, passed peacefully on Saturday, May 4, 2019, surrounded by her family. Funeral service is noon Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Bluffton First United Methodist Church, with calling hours from 10 a.m. to noon prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Fairview Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. A complete obituary can be found at www.thomarich.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 6, 2019
