FLORENCE R. ACKERMAN THOMAS, 101, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Golden Years Homestead in Fort Wayne. Born June 18, 1918, in Syracuse, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Dominic and Rosa Fiscoe. Florence was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. She is survived by her children, Shirley Ihrie of Fort Wayne, Art Ackermann of Brady, Texas, and Carolynne (James) Vigil of Neenah, Wis.; 12 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Florence was also preceded in death by her husbands, Arthur E Ackermann, in 1960, and Robert W. Thomas, in 1993. A memorial service will be held at a later date with burial in the Catholic Cemetery in Fort Wayne. Arrangements made by D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 9, 2020
