FLORENCE WELLS LEITER, 95, formerly of Van Wert, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, at the Cedars, Leo, Ind. Born Dec. 8, 1923, in Somerdale, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Lloyd and Louise (Eschmann) Rader. During World War II Florence worked at Timken Roller Bearing Factory. Most of her working working life she was a press operator at Eagle Picher, Grabill, Ind.; a member of the Van Wert Garden Club, Convoy Grange and First United Methodist Church of Van Wert. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Florence wil be sadly missed by her children, Sherry (Harold) Kreischer, Marcia Bergman, George Roger (Shirley), Michael, Bruce and Randy (Rhonda) Wells; 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, George Wells Jr. and Stan Leiter, son, Thomas Wells, and three siblings. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Dooley Funeral Home, 202 W. River St., Antwerp, Ohio, with viewing one hour prior. Viewing also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest in Maumee Cemetery, Antwerp, Ohio. Memorials are to Heartland Hospice or The Cedars. Fond memories may be shared at www.dooleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 24, 2019