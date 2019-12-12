FLORENE ALMA MARIE DROEGEMUELLER DENNINGER, 99, joined her Savior Jesus Christ in heaven on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at the Lutheran Home in Vinton, Iowa. Florene was born June 16, 1920, in Alliance, Neb., and baptized into the Body of Christ on June 27, 1920. She was married to William Denninger on June 24, 1945. Surviving are her two sons, David (Kathleen) Denninger of Surrey, British Columbia, Canada and John (Constance) Denninger of Springfield, Va.; and one daughter, Lois Nord of Marion, Iowa; along with six grandchildren; and soon-to-be 14 great-grandchildren. Service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at the Lutheran Village Chapel. Visitation is from 9 to 10 a.m. in the chapel. Entombment in Concordia Cemetery Gardens. Arrangements by Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to Lutheran Life Village.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 12, 2019