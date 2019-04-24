FLORINE N. WOOD, 89, of Fort Wayne, passed into the Lord's arms on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. Born March 25, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Ferm and Augusta (Subawski) Hoppas. She worked from home raising and caring for her family. Surviving family include her children, Donald E. Wood and Jean A. Dunfee; two grandsons, and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in passing by her husband, Eldon Wood; and two daughters, Judi and Julie. Graveside service is 11 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Concordia Cemetery Gardens, 5300 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a gathering of family and friends one hour prior at the cemetery chapel. Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne or Visiting Nurse. Arrangements by C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home. Condolences may be left online at www.sloanandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 24, 2019