FLOYD DEAN BARTON, 84, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born in Huntington, Ind., he was a son of the late Everet E. and Helen (Tucker) Barton. He married Sue A. Oberle on Oct. 20, 1967; she survives. Dean worked for Dana Corporation as a supervisor, retiring in 1991. He is also survived by his children, Gary L. (Michele) Barton, Donald J. Barton, Diane M. (Steve) Smith, and Karen K. Sark; nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews in the Huntington area. He was also preceded in death by his brothers Jack and Jim. Funeral service is 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, with visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Black Pine Animal Sanctuary in Albion, Ind., or St. Mary's Soup Kitchen. To sign the online guestbook, visit, www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 27, 2019