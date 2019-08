FLOYD DEAN BARTON, 84, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born in Huntington, Ind., he was a son of the late Everet E. and Helen (Tucker) Barton. He married Sue A. Oberle on Oct. 20, 1967; she survives. Dean worked for Dana Corporation as a supervisor, retiring in 1991. He is also survived by his children, Gary L. (Michele) Barton, Donald J. Barton, Diane M. (Steve) Smith, and Karen K. Sark; nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews in the Huntington area. He was also preceded in death by his brothers Jack and Jim. Funeral service is 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, with visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Black Pine Animal Sanctuary in Albion, Ind., or St. Mary's Soup Kitchen. To sign the online guestbook, visit, www.domccombandsons.com