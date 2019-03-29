FLOYD GRABER, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at his home. He was born July 14, 1940. Surviving family include his wife, Marian Graber; children, Marjorie (Samuel) Lengacher of Grabill, Mary (Olen) Lengacher of Grabill, Floyd David (Elizabeth) Graber of Auburn, John Willard (Julie) Graber of Auburn, NE, Sarellen (Nathan) Zehr of Flatrock, Ill., and Mark (Marjorie) Graber of Auburn; siblings, Rachel (Joseph) Stoll, Rosemary (Alva) Knepp, Jerome (Rosemary) Graber, Betty (John) Wagler, Alvena (Elmer) Knepp, Jackson (Marjorie) Graber, Jacob (Delilah Jean) Graber, Lewis (Wilma) Graber, and Nancy (Ben) Witmer; 45 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, David Stoll and Ben (Viola) Graber. He was preceded in passing by his parents, Lewis and Mary (Wagler) Graber; and sisters, Fannie Stoll and Lillie Graber. Visitation will begin at noon Friday, March 29, 2019, at the home of Sam Lengacher, 9314 Graber Road, Grabill. Funeral service is 9 a.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019, at 9080 East 550 North, Montgomery, (IN 47558), with Bishop David Lee Knepp officiating. Pallbearers will be Henry and Mark Lengacher, Zach Graber, Floyd Dean and John Elmer Wagler, Floyd Lee Graber, and Darin L. Knepp. Visitation will also begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 9080 East 550 North, Montgomery, (IN 47558). Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Home - Pine Valley, Fort Wayne.
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
(260) 426-9494
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 29, 2019