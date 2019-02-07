FLOYD "RONNIE" KEMP, 75, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at his home. He retired from Indiana Michigan Power Co. and was a U.S. Navy veteran. Surviving are his wife, Stacie Kemp; son, Ondrayco (Lisa) Greene; sisters, Vickie Timberlake and Dr. Vernita Tucker; along with a host of other relatives and friends. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at New Covenant Worship Center, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FLOYD "RONNIE" KEMP.
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
1021 E. Lewis Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46803
260-422-6958
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 7, 2019