FLOYD L. MINNICH, 90, of Bluffton, passed away on the morning of Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Heritage Pointe in Warren, Ind. Born Sept. 16, 1928, in Wells County, he was a son of the late Oscar and Ethel (Mowery) Minnich. He married Marilyn Jean (Maddux) Minnich in Bluffton on Dec. 25, 1951; she preceded him in death on Feb. 4, 2013. Floyd was a 1947 graduate of Bluffton High School and was in the United States Army from 1950 until 1952. Floyd was the third district city councilman from 1963 to 1975 and a member of the Wells County Historical Society. Along with being on the Bluffton Board of Works for eight years; and 30 years with the Bluffton Volunteer Fire Department. Floyd was on the Bluffton School Board in 1978 until 1982. He was the Co-Owner of Graden's Tire for 40 years with Richard Marshall and Fred Graden. He was a member of the American Legion Post 111 and formerly of the Bluffton Lions Club. Floyd attended First Reformed Church of Bluffton. He enjoyed woodworking and chair caning. Survivors include two sons, Joseph (Kim) Minnich of Bluffton and Timothy (Lori) Minnich of Fort Wayne; a daughter, Cynthia (Craig) Stauffer of Bluffton; a sister, Mary Jane (David) Park of Bluffton; six grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Harold A. Minnich and Clarence Minnich; and one sister, Clara Andrews. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Goodwin - Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel, with calling one hour prior to the service. Pastor Dr. Bryson Gene Bell and Pastor Dick Case will be officiating. Visitation also from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton, with military graveside rites conducted by the American Legion Post 111 in conjunction with the United States Army Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to Heritage Pointe in Warren, Ind. Friends and family may leave online condolences at

