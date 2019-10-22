FLOYD M. HUEBNER, 85, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. He is survived by his children, Jacqueline (Harley C. Sr. deceased) Dunakin, Carie Lynn (David) Riggen bach, Floyd (David Henning) Huebner, Linda (Harold) Hasch, Brenda (Danny Halter, fianc‚) Edwards, and Chad (Cheryl) Huebner; siblings, Ruby Wirth, Marilyn Boes, James (Rita) Huebner, and Joseph (Anna Marie) Huebner; many grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis (Pease); an infant son, Tommy; siblings, Ruth Keller, Shirley Vance, Jean Ricker, Donald, Robert, Leo and infant Larry; and sons-in-law, Harley C. Dunakin Sr., Richard J. Santo and Joel M. Edwards. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Paulding, with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. He will be laid to rest in St. Paul Cemetery, Paulding. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 22, 2019