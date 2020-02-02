FLYNN J. KENNEDY

FLYNN J. KENNEDY, 82, formerly of Fort Wayne, passed Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at his daughter's home in East Point, Mich. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son to the late Paul and Cecilia Kennedy. He served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps and was retired from Gouty's Service Station. He is survived by children, Cindy Colson, Elizabeth Kimbler, Annette Thompson and Greg Kennedy; siblings, Joan, Margaret, Eileen, Carolyn, James, Melvin and Patrick; numerous generations of grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was was preceded in death by wife, Janice; sons, Timothy and Danny; siblings, Rosemary, Karen, Shiela, Kathleen, Suzanne, Michael and Kevin. Funeral Service is noon Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling two hours prior to the service. Preferred memorials are to St. Patrick's Catholic Church of Arcola. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 2, 2020
