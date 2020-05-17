FONDA A. FRENGER, 95, of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Born on May 1, 1925 in Etna Green, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Fred and Sadie (Hawley) Heisler. Fonda was a member of the American Legion, loved flowers and enjoyed playing bingo. Fonda is survived by her daughter, Rita K. (Scott) Frenger-Vinson; son, Kenny L. (Carol) Frenger; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Lowell K. Frenger; daughter, Elaine Brown; two sisters; and two brothers. Service is 2 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Hockemeyer and Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, with calling from 10 a.m. until time of service, following social distancing guidlines. Burial will take place at Etna Green Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Allen County SPCA. For online condolences, visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 17, 2020.