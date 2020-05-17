FONDA A. FRENGER
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share FONDA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FONDA A. FRENGER, 95, of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Born on May 1, 1925 in Etna Green, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Fred and Sadie (Hawley) Heisler. Fonda was a member of the American Legion, loved flowers and enjoyed playing bingo. Fonda is survived by her daughter, Rita K. (Scott) Frenger-Vinson; son, Kenny L. (Carol) Frenger; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Lowell K. Frenger; daughter, Elaine Brown; two sisters; and two brothers. Service is 2 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Hockemeyer and Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, with calling from 10 a.m. until time of service, following social distancing guidlines. Burial will take place at Etna Green Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Allen County SPCA. For online condolences, visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Calling hours
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
21
Service
02:00 PM
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
6131 St Joe Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46835
2604858500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved