Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FOREST "FRANK" FRANZE. View Sign Service Information Feller & Clark Funeral Homes 1860 Center St Auburn , IN 46706 (260)-572-1000 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM Feller & Clark Funeral Homes 1860 Center St Auburn , IN 46706 View Map Service 11:00 AM Feller & Clark Funeral Homes 1860 Center St Auburn , IN 46706 View Map Burial Following Services Woodlawn Cemetery Auburn , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

FOREST "FRANK" FRANZE, 91, of Auburn, Ind., died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Auburn Village in Auburn. Born Aug. 28, 1928, in Kendall ville, he was a son of William G and Edith A. (Diamond) Franze. Frank was an Ashley High School graduate and earned his Bachler's Degree in Civil Engineering from Tri State University. He worked for three years for the Indiana State Highway Department as a Civil Engineer and was President and CEO of CH Kraus working there for over 40 years before retiring in 1998. He was a member of Auburn First United Methodist Church and held an affiliated membership at Englewood United Methodist Church in Englewood, Fla. He loved to play golf and played it all his life. He was a former member of Greenhurst Country Club. He was also a member of the Fort Wayne Elks Lodge, serving as Past Exalted Ruler and District Deputy. Frank is survived by his wife, Donna D. (Musser) Franze. They were married on May 19, 1979 in the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, Nev. Also surviving are a son, Gary (Linda) Franze of Fort Wayne; daughter, Barbara O'Neill of Indianapolis; stepchildren, Janis (Mark) Sponhower of Fort Wayne, Randy Keys of North Carolina and Kevin Keys of New York; daughter-in-law, Jackie Franze; 15 grandchildren, and 17 great- grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, David Franze; son-in-law, Pat O'Neill; five brothers, and five sisters. "The family would like to extend a special thank you to Auburn Village and Betz Nursing Home for the care given to Frank the last two years." Service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Feller & Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn (IN 46706), with the Rev. James Farrer officiating. Calling is from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn. Preferred memorials are to Auburn First United Methodist Church or Heartland Hospice. To send condolences, visit

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 11, 2020

