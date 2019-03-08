Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FORREST F. KRAMER Jr.. View Sign

FORREST F. KRAMER JR., 79, Roanoke, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Born Sept. 19. 1939, in Huntington, he was the son of the late Forrest F. and Edith (Call) Kramer Sr. Forrest married Nancy J. Daugherty on Aug. 1, 1965. Forrest graduated from Huntington High School in 1957. He was a quality assurance manager at Magnavox for over 30 years; worked at Ace Hardware for 15 years; and was a member of Faith Community Church of God and the NRA. Surviving are his wife of 53 years; sons, Kent (Carrie) and Chad (Angie Macy); sister, Donna Thompson; and grandson, Chad A. "Sparky" Kramer II. Funeral is 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at McEl haney - Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, with calling from 9 to 10 a.m. Calling also from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial at Gardens of Memory. Memorials to Huntington Salvation Army or Faith Community Church of God.

