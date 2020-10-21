FRANCES A. "FRAN" BATES, 79, of Ossian, passed away on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Born Feb. 3, 1941, she was a daughter of the late Cecil and Beatrice (Poore) Gotts chalk. She worked as the Director of IT at Bluffton Regional Medical Center before retiring in 2006. She was a 50 year member of the Order of the Eastern Star. In her free time she enjoyed going to garage sales but especially loved spending time with her family. Surviving family include her daughters, Mona (Tim) Miller and Robin (Jerry) Trivette; step-children, Donna Sexton, Margy (Scott) Wilmont, and James Bates Jr.; granddaughters, Brianna Hamilton and Elaine Lock; two great-grandchildren; and siblings, Margetta Stinson, Jennye Klopfenstein and Lynne Tustison. Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by her husband, Jim Bates; and siblings, Cecil Ray Gottschalk and Jayne Krauskopf. A Celebration of Life gathering for Frances is from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 West Mill St., Ossian. Contributions in Frances' memory may be made to the American Heart Association
. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Bates family may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com