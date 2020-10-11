1/1
FRANCES DUNLOW HUGHES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FRANCES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FRANCES DUNLOW HUGHES, 84, of Fort Wayne went to her Eternal Home on Wed-nesday, Oct. 7, 2020. She was born Dec. 20, 1935 in Bertie County, North Carolina, and called Fort Wayne, Ind., home for over 55 years. She was recruited at age 17 by the FBI to work in Washington, D.C., where she met and married her late husband, Willis M. Hughes. In her professional career, Frances held managerial roles with Baskin Patterson Fletcher, the U.S. Postal Service, Verizon, and was the Diamond Department Director at Service Merchandise. Frances was a charter member of Waynedale Baptist Church, serving as Treasurer and Sunday School Teacher. She often participated in her children's and grandchildren's school activities and was a proud military mom. Frances is survived by her sister, Jurlean Rhea Cook of Buck-ingham County, Virginia; her daughters, Sue C. (Keith) Caudill, Debra K. (James E.) Noonan, and Janet L. (Kirk M.) Hughes; her son, Willis F. Hughes; her son-in-law, Jack A. Marqueling; her grandchildren, Justin A. Marqueling, Darcy A. Noonan, Megan L. Brown, Shea H. Noonan, Mackenzie S. Caudill, Benjamin M. Hughes, Micaiah J. Caudill, Aeleia F. Hughes, Gabriel F. Hughes, and Jacob M. Hughes; her great-grandson, Adam Brown, and many other family members and friends whom she loved and will miss her dearly. She is preceded in death by her parents, Elbert and Frances Adelia Dunlow; her husband, Willis; her sister, Julia C. Hall, her two brothers, E.C. and Spencer Dunlow, and her daughter, Barbara L. Marqueling. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Gardens of Memory, Muncie. Memorials may be made to Frances' Endeavor. Condolences and memories may be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home
6424 Winchester Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
2604241525
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved