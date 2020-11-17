1/1
FRANCES E. TURNER, 92, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Born Jan. 25, 1928, in Detroit, Mich., Frances was a daughter of the late Adam and Sibyl (McCul lum) Bryce. She worked at United Way for many years. Frances enjoyed spending time with family, gambling and her many trips to Las Vegas and Mackinac Island. She was known to many as "Ducky". Frances is survived by her grandchildren, Courtney (Kurt) Unrue and Adam (Becky) Pence; and great-grandchildren, Owen Pence, Jason Pence, Addison Pence, Carter Unrue, and Ulises Unrue. Also preceding her in passing were her husband of 60 years, Alfred Turner; daughter, Karen Pence; and siblings. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice. Condolences may be left online at www.mccombandsons.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 17, 2020.
