FRANCES IRENE HOBECK, 83, passed peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Born in Grover Hill, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late William and Helen Wyatt. Frances retired from the Allen County Assessor office after 23 years of service. She was a member of Christ Hope Ministries and Church. Frances was a devoted wife and "#1 Momma!". She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Leland; children, Tina (Al) Ruch, Kim (Patsy) Hobeck, Kevin (Terry) Hobeck, Colette (Ike) McConnell, and Cherri (Steve) Anker; and siblings, Carl (Carol) Wyatt and Carol Ann (Roger) Ricketts. She was preceded in death by brothers, Robert, Ruffus, Rex, and Junior Wyatt. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling one hour prior to the service. Calling also from 2 to 6 p.m., Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to Christ Hope Ministries and Church or Northside Church of Christ.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 27, 2020