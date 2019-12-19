FRANCES J. "SUSIE" RUNNION, 79, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, Susie was the daughter, of the late Robert Earl and Geraldine (Vining) Byers. She worked at Scotts / Kroger Grocery store for 25 plus years. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. Susie enjoyed euchre, camping, flowers, and loved people. The one thing Susie cherished the most was spending time with her family and watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow. Surviving are her daughters, Terri Koshurin of Churubusco and Pam (Shane) Randol of Roanoke; sisters, Karen DeHaby and Barb Byers; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Jeremy) Thomas, Eric Koshurin and Jason Randol; and great-grandchildren, Ryder Randol and Dominic Thomas. Susie was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll "Corky"; Runnion; grandson, Justin Randol; and son-in-law, Alexander Koshurin, Service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, with calling from noon until the service. The Rev. Timothy Quill officiating. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the or St. Paul Lutheran Church Visiting Ministries.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 19, 2019