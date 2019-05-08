FRANCES "PAT" KAY GATES, 72, died Friday, April 26, 2019. Born Nov. 21, 1946, in Convoy, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late David W. Strawser and Mildred I. Strawser-Schmidt. Pat retired from General Electric. Pat was a member of the Star Quilt Club and the Pen-el Chapter of the Elex. Surviving is her husband, Roger Gates; children, Troy E. (Gerri) Leatherman, Jerry A. Leatherman and Daniel R. Leatherman; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and siblings, Alice Odaffer, Graceann Baker, Ruby Holingsworth, Gerald and Gale Strawser. She was also preceded in death by Daniel's twin brother, Dennis L. Leatherman; and sisters, Sandy Aitenburger and Cheryl Clark. A memorial gathering is pending. Inurnment will be in Covington Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements by Covington Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 8, 2019