FRANCES LOUISE BATT, 79, of Uniondale and formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at her home. Born June 23, 1940 in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Pearl (Hunt) Mudrack. She was a wonderful homemaker and over the years was employed with Knight's Leather, Wayne Home Equipment, Pepsi and Azar's. A kind and honest woman, she was a lifelong, devout Catholic. She enjoyed watching football and bowling in her younger years. She is survived by her children, JoAnn (William) Edwards of Buckhannon, W.V., Tammy (Randall) Buckland of Bryant, Ind., and Ray Bell of Uniondale, Ind.; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Robert (Sandy) Mudrack of Fort Wayne and Mollie Burley of Garrett, Ind. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Batt; and six siblings. Mass of Christian Burial is 11:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 E Wallen Rd., Fort Wayne, with calling beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the start of the service. Burial at Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the church. For online condolences visit www.advantagehighlandpark.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 22, 2019