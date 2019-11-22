Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANCES LOUISE BATT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FRANCES LOUISE BATT, 79, of Uniondale and formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at her home. Born June 23, 1940 in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Pearl (Hunt) Mudrack. She was a wonderful homemaker and over the years was employed with Knight's Leather, Wayne Home Equipment, Pepsi and Azar's. A kind and honest woman, she was a lifelong, devout Catholic. She enjoyed watching football and bowling in her younger years. She is survived by her children, JoAnn (William) Edwards of Buckhannon, W.V., Tammy (Randall) Buckland of Bryant, Ind., and Ray Bell of Uniondale, Ind.; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Robert (Sandy) Mudrack of Fort Wayne and Mollie Burley of Garrett, Ind. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Batt; and six siblings. Mass of Christian Burial is 11:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 E Wallen Rd., Fort Wayne, with calling beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the start of the service. Burial at Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the church. For online condolences visit www.advantagehighlandpark.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

