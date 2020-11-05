FRANCES "FRAN" M. GRANT, 85, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Born in Indianapolis, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Marie Gill and Edward Branham. She was a faithful member of Greater Progressive Baptist Church, where she served for many years as leader of the Greeters and Announcement Ministries. Formerly, she served as Vice President and Program Director of the MLK Club. She spent 14 years of her career in broadcasting as the first African-American female TV personality at WPTA Channel 21 in Fort Wayne as a reporter and host of her own show, "Fran Walker Show". She relocated and continued in broadcasting at WCMH Channel 4 in Columbus, Ohio. Later, she retired from the State of Ohio and moved back to Fort Wayne. She is survived by her daughter, Debra Taylor; grandson, Damon Taylor; brother-in-law, Edward (Delores) Tharp Jr.; four great- grandchildren, three step great-grandchildren, and a host of close relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Marie Gill; stepfather, Willie Gill; and father, Edward Branham. Funeral service is noon Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Greater Progressive Baptist Church, 2215 John St., with a walk-through visitation from 10 a.m. to noon. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be in place and face masks will be required. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Carmichael Funeral Service.



