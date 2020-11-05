1/1
FRANCES M. "FRAN" GRANT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FRANCES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FRANCES "FRAN" M. GRANT, 85, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Born in Indianapolis, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Marie Gill and Edward Branham. She was a faithful member of Greater Progressive Baptist Church, where she served for many years as leader of the Greeters and Announcement Ministries. Formerly, she served as Vice President and Program Director of the MLK Club. She spent 14 years of her career in broadcasting as the first African-American female TV personality at WPTA Channel 21 in Fort Wayne as a reporter and host of her own show, "Fran Walker Show". She relocated and continued in broadcasting at WCMH Channel 4 in Columbus, Ohio. Later, she retired from the State of Ohio and moved back to Fort Wayne. She is survived by her daughter, Debra Taylor; grandson, Damon Taylor; brother-in-law, Edward (Delores) Tharp Jr.; four great- grandchildren, three step great-grandchildren, and a host of close relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Marie Gill; stepfather, Willie Gill; and father, Edward Branham. Funeral service is noon Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Greater Progressive Baptist Church, 2215 John St., with a walk-through visitation from 10 a.m. to noon. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be in place and face masks will be required. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Carmichael Funeral Service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Greater Progressive Baptist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Greater Progressive Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carmichael Funeral Service - Fort Wayne
831 E. Jefferson Blvd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46803
260 422-5359
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved