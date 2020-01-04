FRANCES MIRIAM KIMES, was reunited with her husband, Bernard "Barney", son Jeffrey "Jeff" and beloved Pomeranian "Fluffy" on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Born Oct. 20, 1931 and raised in Corunna, Ind., and Waterloo, Ind., she graduated from Waterloo High School in 1949. She married Barney in November of 1949 and started her career at General Electric, Fort Wayne, shortly thereafter. When son, David was born in 1957, she took three years off. Starting a new career in the insurance industry, she worked for Lincoln Life, Franklin National Life, Massachusetts Mutual and back again at Lincoln Life where she retired in 1982, her only break being three years to bear and raise her second son, Jeff, born in 1960. She enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, home canning the yield every year, thus providing her family delicious, high-quality veggies throughout the winter. She is survived by her younger sister, Evelyn (Jeanette) Williams; her oldest son, David; and numerous nieces and nephews. Frances was preceded in death by her youngest son, Jeff, in 2006; husband, Barney, in 2017; and Fluffy, in 2018, who she loved intensely for 14 years. Service is 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial in, Indiana Lakeview Cemetery in Kendallville. Memorials may be made to The Rescue Mission of Fort Wayne or Allen County S.P.C.A.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 4, 2020