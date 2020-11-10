1/1
Rev. Dr. FRANCES SCHNEIDER 93 died Wednesday Sept. 30 2020 at Kings (SNYDER) MARY
MARY FRANCES (SNYDER) SCHNEIDER, 93, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Kingston Residence of Fort Wayne. She was under care of Heartland Hospice at the time of her death. She is survived by son, David (Dr. Dawn Frank) of Delphi; daughter, Rev. Gretchen Schneider of Indianapolis; two nieces, four nephews, many cousins, and even more friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard, in 2010; daughter, Johanna, in 2018, as well as her parents and two brothers. A Celebration of Mary's life and Resurrection is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church, 300 West Wayne St., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Co-officiants will be Rev. Gretchen Schneider and Rev. Dr. Annie Epling. Because of Covid 19 Masks must be worn when in the church. The service will be Live streamed on the church's website: firspresfortwayne.org. A private family burial service was held Oct. 22, 2020. In lieu of flowers, Mary requested donations to be made to the following: ACRES Land Trust; The Fort Wayne Philharmonic Orchestra, and/or First Presbyterian Theater. For a full story of Mary's life, visit sheetsandchilds.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 10, 2020.
