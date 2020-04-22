FRANCES V. McMANUS, 93, of Fort Wayne, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at Golden Years Homestead, Fort Wayne. Born Jan. 13, 1927, in Gates ville, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Amador and Amada Villanueva. Frances was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church and loved music and dancing. Her favorite bible verse was "Don't worry, God is in control". Frances is survived by her children, Gilbert R. Hernandez of Waco, Texas, John Lone Eagle (Bobbie) of Trenton, Tenn., Amador G. Hernandez of Mansfield, Texas, Maria A. (Deryll) Ringger of Fort Wayne, Erma (Alan) Hilda of Odesa, Texas, and Mary F. (Paul) Clark of Flower Mound, Texas; 15 grandchildren; eight great- grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Villanueva of Dallas, Texas; and companion, James Ward of Fort Wayne. Frances was preceded in death by her daughter, Cynthia Ortega; and sisters, Beatrice, Alice and Rosa. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private service will be held. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to The Native American School or . To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 22, 2020