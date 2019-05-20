FRANCIS "FRANK" E. COOMES, 92, of Fort Wayne, went Home to the Lord on Friday, May 17, 2019. Born in Owensboro, Ky. on April 2, 1927, he was a son of the late Joseph and Hattie (Hodskins) Coomes. Frank proudly served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. He was a self-employed house painter and decorator. Frank was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Frank is survived by his sons, John and Joe Coomes, both of Fort Wayne; brothers, Anthony Coomes of Atlanta, Ga., Joe Coomes of Owensboro, Ky., and Henry Coomes of Los Angeles, Calif.; sister, Laura "Dolly" Baughn of Evansville, Ind.; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife of 50 years, Helen (Wyss) Coomes; sisters, Anne Byrne, Pauline Sublett, Margaret "Edwina" Coomes, and Elizabeth Allen; and brothers, Felix Coomes and James Coomes. Traditional Requiem Mass is 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 4643 Gaywood Drive, Fort Wayne (IN 46806). Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Klaehn, Fahl, and Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819). Burial will follow the service at Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Ind. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Masses at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 20, 2019