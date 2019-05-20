Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANCIS E. "FRANK" COOMES. View Sign Service Information Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home 6424 Winchester Road Fort Wayne , IN 46819 (260)-424-1525 Send Flowers Obituary

FRANCIS "FRANK" E. COOMES, 92, of Fort Wayne, went Home to the Lord on Friday, May 17, 2019. Born in Owensboro, Ky. on April 2, 1927, he was a son of the late Joseph and Hattie (Hodskins) Coomes. Frank proudly served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. He was a self-employed house painter and decorator. Frank was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Frank is survived by his sons, John and Joe Coomes, both of Fort Wayne; brothers, Anthony Coomes of Atlanta, Ga., Joe Coomes of Owensboro, Ky., and Henry Coomes of Los Angeles, Calif.; sister, Laura "Dolly" Baughn of Evansville, Ind.; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife of 50 years, Helen (Wyss) Coomes; sisters, Anne Byrne, Pauline Sublett, Margaret "Edwina" Coomes, and Elizabeth Allen; and brothers, Felix Coomes and James Coomes. Traditional Requiem Mass is 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 4643 Gaywood Drive, Fort Wayne (IN 46806). Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Klaehn, Fahl, and Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819). Burial will follow the service at Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Ind. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Masses at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.



FRANCIS "FRANK" E. COOMES, 92, of Fort Wayne, went Home to the Lord on Friday, May 17, 2019. Born in Owensboro, Ky. on April 2, 1927, he was a son of the late Joseph and Hattie (Hodskins) Coomes. Frank proudly served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. He was a self-employed house painter and decorator. Frank was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Frank is survived by his sons, John and Joe Coomes, both of Fort Wayne; brothers, Anthony Coomes of Atlanta, Ga., Joe Coomes of Owensboro, Ky., and Henry Coomes of Los Angeles, Calif.; sister, Laura "Dolly" Baughn of Evansville, Ind.; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife of 50 years, Helen (Wyss) Coomes; sisters, Anne Byrne, Pauline Sublett, Margaret "Edwina" Coomes, and Elizabeth Allen; and brothers, Felix Coomes and James Coomes. Traditional Requiem Mass is 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 4643 Gaywood Drive, Fort Wayne (IN 46806). Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Klaehn, Fahl, and Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819). Burial will follow the service at Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Ind. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Masses at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close