FRANCIS "BUZZ" HARRY BRUCE, 90, of Indianapolis, Ind., passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020. Born April 20, 1930, in Stratford, N.J., he was the son of the late Harry and Ruth (Haines) Bruce. After high school, Buzz graduated from La Salle University with his Bachelor's degree. Buzz faithfully served his country in the United States Air Force. He married Emilie Danfield and they spent 68 happy years together. Buzz was a previous member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in Richmond, Ind. He was most recently a member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Indianapolis. He was also a member of the Richmond Catholic Men's Group, the Cursillo Group and he was an avid supporter of Seton Catholic High School in Richmond. He enjoyed spending his time as a hospice volunteer and helping with Meals on Wheels. Buzz was a big sports fan and he loved watching any game from the Colts and Pacers to his grandchildren's sporting events. Buzz will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Buzz is survived by the love of his life, Emilie Bruce; children, Garry (Elizabeth Hunker) Bruce of Indianapolis, Robert (Janice Foltz) Bruce of Fort Wayne, Kathy (John) Bannister of Indianapolis, Nancy (Tony) Ceccanese of Eugene, Ore., Tom (Jody) Bruce of Indianapolis, Rosemarie (Mitch Hendrix) Bruce of Rushville, and Sharon (Anthony) Regalado of Denver, Colo.; 11 grandchildren, Alison Hunker, James T. Hunker, Jonathon (Megan) Bannister, Stuart (Kattie) Bannister, Alec (Emily) Bannister, Wallace Ceccanese, Isabelle Ceccanese, Owen Bruce, Hadley Bruce, Makayla Regalado, and Nayah Regalado; three great-grandchildren, Henry, Max and Grace Bannister; and sister, Alice (Charles) Hall. Buzz was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Ruth Bruce. Special thanks for the love and advocacy provided by Jean Ross and Emily Falls of Kaybee.US, and to all the staff at Hooverwood for their excellent care. Gratitude for Kerry at Life's Journey Hospice of Avon for her constant loving care and comfort. Mass of Christian Burial for Emilie and Francis "Buzz" Bruce is 11 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5884 Crittenden Ave., Indianapolis (IN 46220), where visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery in Indianapolis with military honors for Buzz. Memorial contributions may be made by mail to Christ the King Catholic Church, 5884 Crittenden Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46220 or to Seton Catholic High School, 233 S 5th St., Richmond, IN 47374.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 21, 2020.