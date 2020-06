Or Copy this URL to Share

BRUCE, FRANCIS "BUZZ" HARRY: Mass of Christian Burial for Emilie and Francis "Buzz" Bruce is 11 a.m. today, June 22, 2020, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5884 Crittenden Ave., Indianapolis (IN 46220), where visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m.



