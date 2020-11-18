1/1
FRANCIS L. "IKE" BANDELIER
1922 - 2020
FRANCIS L. "IKE" BANDELIER, 98, of New Haven, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia. Born and raised on a farm in New Haven, Ind., on May 27, 1922, he was the son of the late Harold and Ethel (Bolyard) Bandelier. On Oct. 22, 1944, he married Joan "Jo" Myers of Delphos, Ohio; she preceded him death on April 5, 2014. They had one son, Michael, who lives in Rock Hill, S.C., with his wife, Amy. Ike graduated from New Haven High School in 1942. He served his country in the Army during World War II. He worked at Magnavox for five years. In 1949, he moved to Delphos Ohio, where he was a self-employed general contractor. He supervised building the first nine holes of the Delphos Country Club. He loved playing golf, and was proud of his Hole-In-One that he achieved there. He was 95 when he quit playing golf. Also, he enjoyed bowling, slow and fast pitch softball and was an umpire for several years. He liked watching all sports on TV. He was a member of the Delphos J.C.'s, Chamber of Commerce, Trinity United Methodist Church, and a charter member of the Delphos Country Club. He was a life-long member of the American Legion Post 268. Other survivors include three sisters, Marlene (Gene) Springer and Cara Jane (Norman) Shipley, both of New Haven, Ind., and Sandra (Carl) Frecker of Woodburn, Ind.; a special friend, Wilda Dashiell; a sister-in-law, Helen Bandelier; 30 nieces and nephews, and numerous great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 70 years; brothers, Harold Jr., Howard and Charles; and sisters, JoAnn Carman and Gracella Bauer. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Harter & Schier Funeral Home. Visitation is from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Harter & Schier Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Parkview Health Hospice. To leave condolences, visit harterandschier.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
04:00 - 06:30 PM
Harter And Schier Funeral Home
NOV
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Harter And Schier Funeral Home
NOV
20
Burial
Walnut Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Harter And Schier Funeral Home
209 W 3Rd St
Delphos, OH 45833
(419) 692-8055
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
November 17, 2020
Thanks for serving our Country
A Navy Wife
