FRANCIS "BUD" MUELLER, 75, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Born July 20, 1943, in Milwaukee, Wis., Bud was a son of Frank and Ruth Mueller. He was a good brother to sisters Jackie and Geri, and brother, Ray. He met the love of his life, Judith Kapp, in high school and they married shortly after. Bud was an exceptional man of honor. He was selfless and generous. His heart was filled with love and it was felt by many. He was passionate about Purdue basketball, and never missed watching a game. He shared many interests with Jude, including their deep Catholic faith and love for animals. Bud had a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering and was a well respected Land Surveyor. Bud is survived by his wife, Judith; children, Lisa (Max) Pease, Kimberly (Steve) Witta, Chris Mueller, and Amy (Todd) Kabisch; and his eight beloved grandchildren, Sarah, Jake, Audrey, Trevor, Olivia, Katie, Samantha, and Casey. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at St. Jude Catholic Church, with visitation one hour prior. A special thanks to Visiting Nurse Hospice, Miller's Merry Manor, and sister-in-law, Susie Applegate for their love and support. Memorial contributions can be made to the Allen County S.P.C.A., 4914 Hanna St., Fort Wayne, IN 46806. Arrangements By Northern Indiana Funeral Care.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 16, 2019