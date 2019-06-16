Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANCIS "BUD" MUELLER. View Sign Service Information Hite Funeral Home 403 S Main St Kendallville , IN 46755 (260)-347-1653 Send Flowers Obituary

FRANCIS "BUD" MUELLER, 75, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Born July 20, 1943, in Milwaukee, Wis., Bud was a son of Frank and Ruth Mueller. He was a good brother to sisters Jackie and Geri, and brother, Ray. He met the love of his life, Judith Kapp, in high school and they married shortly after. Bud was an exceptional man of honor. He was selfless and generous. His heart was filled with love and it was felt by many. He was passionate about Purdue basketball, and never missed watching a game. He shared many interests with Jude, including their deep Catholic faith and love for animals. Bud had a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering and was a well respected Land Surveyor. Bud is survived by his wife, Judith; children, Lisa (Max) Pease, Kimberly (Steve) Witta, Chris Mueller, and Amy (Todd) Kabisch; and his eight beloved grandchildren, Sarah, Jake, Audrey, Trevor, Olivia, Katie, Samantha, and Casey. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at St. Jude Catholic Church, with visitation one hour prior. A special thanks to Visiting Nurse Hospice, Miller's Merry Manor, and sister-in-law, Susie Applegate for their love and support. Memorial contributions can be made to the Allen County S.P.C.A., 4914 Hanna St., Fort Wayne, IN 46806. Arrangements By Northern Indiana Funeral Care. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

