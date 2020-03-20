FRANK A. HICKS, 87, of Plymouth, Mich., passed away Monday, March 16, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Mary "Peggy" Hicks. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Sondra Loson; dear father of Vonnie (Tom) Falls, Mitch Hicks, Ronda (Jeff) Walters and Tony (Renee) Hicks; proud grandfather of 21 and great grandfather of 21; loving stepson of Walt Relue. Dear son of the late Marion Hicks and the late Thelma Hicks; dear stepfather of the late Lynn Luffman, Kevin Callahan and Deborah (Ed) Bedoun. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Dale (Betty), Ray (Ethel), Wendel (Diane), and Duane (Phyllis). A private committal service will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Road West, Plymouth. To share a memory, visit vermeulen.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 20, 2020