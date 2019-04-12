FRANK A. PAIGE, 85, transitioned on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, only four days after the passing of his beloved, wife, Bertha A. Paige on Saturday, April 6, 2019. He was the son of the late Joseph Page and Willie Mae Barnes. He was a U.S. Army Reserve veteran, retiring after 28 years of service. He was also an accountant and was formerly employed by Concordia Seminary. Surviving are his son, Michael Paige Sr.; daughter, Zynette Paige; brothers, Joseph, Jerry, Ronald, Donald, and Emmanuel Page; sisters, Shirley Shepard and Dirana Perry; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at True Love Missionary Baptist Church, 715 E. Wallace St., with visitation one hour prior. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 12, 2019