FRANK C. AVILA, 93, of Roanoke, Ind., died Friday, May 17, 2019, at Kingston at Dupont in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born Oct. 17, 1925 in South Bend, Ind., Frank was the son of the late Frank W. and L. Lucille (Moritz) Avila. A life-long Roman Catholic, he was a dedicated member of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Fort Wayne. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1943, and then served his country during World War II in the U.S. Army, enlisting in 1944 and honorably discharged in 1946. He earned a bachelor of science degree from Purdue University in West Lafayette, graduating in 1950. He was a Materials Engineer for General Electric for 33 years and retired in 1985. He was active with Allen County Right to Life, Indiana Right to Life, Opus Dei, Knights of Columbus, and the Central Catholic Alumni Association. Besides devoting himself to his faith and family, he loved to travel, took up photography, and was politically active. Frank is survived by his 10 children, Susan Avila of Chicago, Ill., Mary (Arthur) Miller of Fort Wayne, Ind., Lucy Avila of Los Angeles, Calif., Frank 'Tony' (Maria) Avila of Vacaville, Calif., Monica (Jim) Meyers of Fort Wayne, Ind., Daniel (Elaine) Avila of Roanoke, Ind., Luisa Avila and Juanita Purdy, both of Cincinnati, Ohio, Phyllis (Steve) Rogg of Kenosha, Wis., and James (Kristen) Avila of Muskegon, Mich.; 34 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren; sister, Rita (Peter) Tsuleff of Fort Wayne, Ind., and brother, Ramon (Vivian) Avila of Muncie, Ind. Frank was also preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Phyllis Ann (Conroy) Avila; brothers, Carlos, Ricardo and Juan Avila; and grandsons, Matthew Miller and James Meyers II. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception, 112 South Clinton Street, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Rosary at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Roanoke, Ind. Memorial contributions may be made to the Allen County Right to Life, Women's Care Center or Masses. To sign the online guestbook visit



